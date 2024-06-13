”You are so evil” – Actress Yvonne Jegede blast Nedu

June 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede claps back at Chinedu Ani Emmanuel popularly known as Nedu who slammed her for apologizing to May Edochie and women in general who felt hurt because of her words and actions during honest bunch podcast

Yvonne made this known via her Instagram handle on Thursday June 13.

According to her, Nedu’s podcast history is constantly filled with content aimed at undermining women’s self-esteem and also seem to derive pleasure from witnessing women attack each other due to his distaste for them.

She wrote:

“I woke up to see Nedu’s post reacting to my appearance on the podcast, particularly my apology to May Edochie and women in general.

I understand Nedu’s difficulty in comprehending my apology. Narcissistic and toxic men like him cannot grasp the importance of apologizing when others feel hurt by your actions, regardless of whether you believe you are right or wrong.

Small-minded people like you rejoice when women attack each other or are trampled upon. Check the history of your podcast; it is filled with content targeting women’s self-esteem. Perhaps the rumor about you is true—you don’t like women! Nedu, there’s nothing wrong with women winning and shining; it doesn’t diminish you or any other man.

You are so evil that you didn’t even promote “A Father’s Love,” the movie I came to discuss on your show. Instead, you were all over my WhatsApp, telling me how much you like me, and now you join the mob and chase clout with your petty post.

I was raised to apologize if I was wrong and to those who felt hurt by my actions.

If I didn’t own what I said with conviction, I wouldn’t come out to apologize when it was pointed out that some women and May felt offended. My apology was directed at those who clearly expressed their hurt.

Take all the money you want from Facebook and YouTube, but posterity always judges those who stand against women and profit at the expense of others.

A small-minded man like you will never understand the need for an apology, even when he is wrong.

By the way, you asked that I take you out. When I get back in town, we can still do it, but be prepared to man up, take responsibility, and pay your own bills. I always pay mine and never beg for anyone to take me out!".