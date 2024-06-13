Menu
Wife Of IG Gives Scholarship, Health Insurance To 21 Late Officers’ Families

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The wife of the Inspector-General of Police, Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun, has presented scholarships and health insurance to 21 children and widows of late officers in Lagos State.

Egbetokun, who is also the President, Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), made the presentation on Thursday to the beneficiaries as part of her two-day working visit to the Lagos Police Command.

She commended the wife of the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mrs Adekemi Fayoade, the initiator of the scholarship and health insurance.

The POWA President said that the initiatives would go a long way to assist the children and widows of late officers who died in the course of duty.

For Mrs Adekemi Fayoade, the initiatives were to empower the children and widows of late officers to continue their education, and for the growth and wellness of their families.

Fayoade, also the Chairperson of POWA in Lagos State, pointed out that, though she inherited the programme from the last Chairperson, Mrs Idowu Owohunwa, she decided to continue the project for the betterment of members.

She said POWA was committed to supporting the families of late officers and others in dire need of support.

“Health and wellness, which promote physical and mental wellness of police officers are of priority.

“The introduction of health insurance programme for widows will alleviate the difficulties encountered in having access to affordable health care

“The skills development workshop is to equip widows and police wives with assistance in their businesses. This will go a long way to assist the family,” she said.

Gov. Babatunde Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State commended POWA for the health insurance and scholarships for children of late police officers

The governor, represented by his Special Assistant, Internal Audit, Mrs Oyeyemi Ayoola, said POWA’s assistance to members had helped the officers to provide good security for all in the state. NAN

Azonuchechi Chukwu
