Troops neutralise 197 terrorists, apprehend 310 in 1 week- DHQ

June 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Defence Headquarters says troops deployed in different parts of the country have in the last one week neutralised no fewer than 197 terrorists and apprehended 310 others across theatres of operation.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known while briefing newsmen on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

Buba said the troops also rescued 251 kidnapped hostages and recovered 180 assorted weapons and 5,123 assorted ammunition within the week in different operations.

The breakdown, according to him, comprised two PKT guns, 73 AK47 rifles and 17 locally fabricated guns, 3,207 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,022 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 243 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo among others.

In the North East, Buba said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai, neutralised 83 terrorists, arrested 71 suspects and rescued 48 kidnappers hostages within the week.

He said the troops also recovered two PKT guns, 35 AK47 rifles, nine fabricated rifles, 10 dane guns, and 10 grenades amongst others.

In the North Central, he said the troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralized 11 insurgents, arrested 64 violent extremists and rescued 21 kidnapped hostages as well as several cache of arms.

According to him, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke neutralised six terrorists, arrested 20 violent extremists and rescued 36 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 66 rounds of 7.62mm special and 6 cartridges amongst others,” he said.

In the North West, Buba said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 65 terrorists, arrested 80 terrorists and rescued 54 kidnapped hostages within the week under review.

He added that the troops recovered 29 AK47 rifles, 7 fabricated rifles, 4 dane guns and 991 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo among others.

He added that troops of Operation Whirl Punch neutralised 19 terrorists, arrested 18 suspects and rescued 23 kidnapped hostages as well as recovered three AK47 rifles and 119 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, among others.

Buba said the security situation in the zone, especially Zamfara required collaborative approach between the state government and the locals to be able to nip it in the bud.

He said the governor of the state had come out to describe Zamfara as the epicenter of kidnapping as also corroborated by the Commissioner of Police, he said had described kidnapping as a big industry in the state.

“The military is on the ground there and we are fighting. Ours is to fight and to kill the terrorists and to destroy them.

“In this month alone, even up to yesterday, we have lost nine personnel which is a testament that we are working tirelessly to bring peace, to secure the land and create a safe environment for the people.

“I will end this by saying that it is close to impossible to win this war without the support of the people because of the caliber of people involved in kidnapping in Zamfara,” he said. (www.naija247news.com).