”Stand By Your Words” – Nedu Tackles Yvonne Jegede

June 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian media personality, Nedu has tackled actress, Yvonne Jegede.

This comes after Jegede apologized over the controversial comments she made on his podcast.

On Wednesday, Yvonne Jegede had apologized to colleague, Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, for her controversial remarks while on the Honest Bunch Podcast.

The mother of one apologized for not adequately articulating her words to express her actual intentions. Jegede acknowledged May Edochie’s grief and hardship during her marriage and expressed heartfelt regret for the misinterpretation of her statement.

Following Yvonne Jegede’s apologies message, Nedu posted a brief remark on his Instagram stories. He advised individuals to stick to their words after they’d spoken.

He wrote:

“ If you talk, use your chest stand by your words. Still Number 1…(www.naija247news.com).