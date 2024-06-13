SOSG moves to address farmer-herder clashes

June 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Sokoto State Government on Wednesday inaugurated a 28-member committee to revive measures aimed at addressing the recurring farmer-herder clashes in the state.

The committee, led by the state Commissioner for Animals and Fisheries Development, Alhaji Aliyu Tureta, has representatives from various sectors such as security agencies, traditional rulers, farmers and herders.

Originally established in 1990, the committee has been revived through the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES).

In his remarks, Tureta explained that the measure was aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence among the stakeholders and ensuring a productive working relationship between the beneficiaries.

“This committee was established in 1990 but has not been functioning as expected, leading to the frequent communal clashes between farmers and herders in some parts of our state.

“Reducing conflicts between farmers and herders is crucial to boosting livestock production in our domain,” Tureta said.

He added that the symbiotic relationship between herders and farmers cannot be overemphasised.

“While herders provide meat and milk, farmers supply food for livestock. Therefore, bringing them together is essential for the mutual development of all parties involved,” he stressed.

Also speaking at the event, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), commended the ministry and the L-PRES Project for reviving the committee.

Represented by Dr Jabbi Kilgori, the District Head of Kilgori, Abubakar emphasised the importance of harmonious cooperation between farmers and herders.(www.naija247news.com).