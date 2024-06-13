Gunmen Kidnap Retired School Principal, Demand N20m Ransom

June 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen on Sunday kidnapped Ezekiel Paul, a retired school principal in his residence in Ikot Abasi Akpan, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, demanding N20 million.

Paul was picked up from his home near the Community Civic Centre at 7 am while preparing to attend Mass at the St. Pius’ Church Parish.

Police Public Relations Officer, Akwa Ibom State Command, ASP Timfon John, confirmed yesterday: “The police are aware and strategic efforts are ongoing” towards rescuing yet another victim of resurgent kidnaps in Akwa Ibom.

A source narrated, “Akparawa Ezekiel Paul was kidnapped on Sunday around 7: 00 am when he came out of his house in the morning.

“He was doing some domestic chores preparatory to going for Mass at his Parish, St. Pius X when these boys who waited around the compound without his knowing swooped on him.

“He was blind-folded and dragged to where they parked their motorcycles on the road by about five persons, as the victim was shouting for help while they whisked him to unknown destination on one of the bikes.

“The victim’s wife, Mrs. Mary Ezekiel on hearing the scuffle and noticing the action in the compound raised alarm for help.” (www.naija247news.com).