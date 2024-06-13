FG Publishes List Of Institutions Submitting Data For Students Loan

June 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The management of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced that it will publish the full list of institutions that have submitted their complete student data to the NELFUND Student Verification System (SVS) portal on June 24, 2024.

According to NELFUND, the initiative aims to ensure transparency and encourage participation from undergraduate applicants and tertiary institutions.

NELFUND said in a statement that the list will include federal and state-owned institutions.

It added that many federal institutions have completed the data submission and are in the first wave of uploads. Also, state-owned institutions are currently in the process of uploading their data to the NELFUND SVS.

”In order for applicants to be able to access the fund, the individual’s details must feature in the institution’s submitted data set sent to the NELFUND SVS, where automatic applicant verification can then occur seamlessly.

”Failure to have this verification would invalidate the application process and disadvantage applicants.

”It is therefore critical that the information provided by the tertiary institutions is not only complete but also accurate.

”The correlation or matching of JAMB numbers, Matriculation numbers and Admission numbers as well as applicants’ full names and dates of birth, will support the evaluation process.

”Applicants are urged to enter their data into the portal accurately when applying and to ensure that their email addresses are entered without error,” the statement, signed by Nasir Ayitogo, NELFUND spokesman, noted.(www.naija247news.com).