Menu
Search
Subscribe
Education

FG Publishes List Of Institutions Submitting Data For Students Loan

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The management of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced that it will publish the full list of institutions that have submitted their complete student data to the NELFUND Student Verification System (SVS) portal on June 24, 2024.

According to NELFUND, the initiative aims to ensure transparency and encourage participation from undergraduate applicants and tertiary institutions.

NELFUND said in a statement that the list will include federal and state-owned institutions.

It added that many federal institutions have completed the data submission and are in the first wave of uploads. Also, state-owned institutions are currently in the process of uploading their data to the NELFUND SVS.

”In order for applicants to be able to access the fund, the individual’s details must feature in the institution’s submitted data set sent to the NELFUND SVS, where automatic applicant verification can then occur seamlessly.

”Failure to have this verification would invalidate the application process and disadvantage applicants.

”It is therefore critical that the information provided by the tertiary institutions is not only complete but also accurate.

”The correlation or matching of JAMB numbers, Matriculation numbers and Admission numbers as well as applicants’ full names and dates of birth, will support the evaluation process.

”Applicants are urged to enter their data into the portal accurately when applying and to ensure that their email addresses are entered without error,” the statement, signed by Nasir Ayitogo, NELFUND spokesman, noted.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
MIPAD Announces Onyeali-Ikpe Among Global Top 100 Trade Champions of African Descent Worldwide
Next article
SOSG moves to address farmer-herder clashes
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

SOSG moves to address farmer-herder clashes

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Sokoto State Government on Wednesday...

MIPAD Announces Onyeali-Ikpe Among Global Top 100 Trade Champions of African Descent Worldwide

Naija247news Naija247news -
13 June 2024– Lagos, Nigeria – In acknowledgment of...

Nigerians must come together to tackle insecurity – CDS

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen....

Dangote Group Targets $30 Billion Revenue and Expansion into Steel Industry

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
### Aliko Dangote Announces Major Progress in Repaying Refinery...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

SOSG moves to address farmer-herder clashes

Agriculture 0
June 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Sokoto State Government on Wednesday...

MIPAD Announces Onyeali-Ikpe Among Global Top 100 Trade Champions of African Descent Worldwide

Business News 0
13 June 2024– Lagos, Nigeria – In acknowledgment of...

Nigerians must come together to tackle insecurity – CDS

Security News 0
June 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen....

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

SOSG moves to address farmer-herder clashes

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0