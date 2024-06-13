Menu
Nigeria

Federal Government To Upgrade Correctional Centres

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment towards upgrading the nation’s correctional Centres.

Tunji-Ojo made the disclosure shortly after an assessment tour at Maximum Security Custodial Centre Janguza, on Thursday in Kano.

He said the dream of His Excellency Mr President, Bola Ahmed, is quite high for the correctional centres.

“From what we have seen, it is a good work in progress. We will upgrade the system in line with the agenda of the renewed hope of Mr President.

“As well as relocation programmes of government towards redefining the correctional system in Nigeria,” Tunji-Ojo said.

According to him, the federal government would also create a world-class correctional system that is reformatory and transformational in nature.

“The correctional centres would be a place where people learn, their lives will be transformed in national interest and the rate of recidivism will be zero, and the national security architecture can be better enhanced.

He noted that the federal government would bring succour to every Nigerians either in the Diaspora, correctional centres and inmates according to the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu. (www.naija247news.com).

Lagos Police arrest 23 for alleged robbery, kidnapping, others
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu

