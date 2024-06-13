Agency disbursed N400m to health facilities in Borno in Q1, Q2 – Official

June 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Borno State Contributory Health Care Management Agency (BOSCHMA) has announced the successful disbursement of N396,635,742.17 to 171 Primary Health Centers (PHCs) and N7,704,357 to 9 secondary health facilities across Borno State for the first and second quarters of 2024.

This funding aims to support the healthcare services provided to 119,418 beneficiaries of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

The BHCPF, established by the National Health Act of 2014, is a government initiative designed to enhance healthcare access for vulnerable populations in Nigeria.

The fund is a collaborative effort between federal and state governments, with states contributing 25% of the total funding.

Launched in 2020, the BHCPF addresses the challenge of limited healthcare accessibility, particularly for marginalized groups.

The recent disbursement ensures that both primary and secondary healthcare providers are adequately compensated.

Primary Health Centers, receiving the bulk of the funding, will continue to offer essential services such as maternal and child health care and basic medical treatments.

Secondary health facilities will use their funds to provide more specialized treatments and emergency care.

This initiative spans all 24 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State, demonstrating BOSCHMA’s commitment to improving healthcare access and equity across the region.

Efforts are underway to scale up services in the three remaining LGAs—Abadam, Guzamala, and Kalabalge—where normalcy has returned and residents have resettled.

Dr. Saleh Abba Kaza, Executive Secretary of BOSCHMA, highlighted the importance of this funding.

‘We are committed to enhancing the quality of healthcare services in Borno State, particularly for the most vulnerable populations.’

The timely disbursement of capitation and fee-for-service payments is crucial in sustaining the operations of our primary and secondary health facilities.

‘This initiative reflects our ongoing efforts to ensure that all BHCPF beneficiaries receive the care they deserve while promoting transparency and accountability.’

BOSCHMA said the disbursement reflects the dedication of Borno State’s leadership, including the efforts of His Excellency Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum and the Hon. Commissioner of Health, Prof. Baba Mallam Gana, in resettling displaced persons and improving healthcare infrastructure.(www.naija247news.com).