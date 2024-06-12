UN President: Africa’s Great Green Wall Unlikely to Meet 2030 Restoration Goal

LONDON/DAKAR (Reuters) – Africa’s ambitious Great Green Wall initiative, aimed at restoring 100 million hectares of degraded land by 2030, is facing significant challenges and is unlikely to achieve its target, according to the president of the latest UN summit on desertification.

Alain Richard Donwahi, who led the 2022 UN summit in the Ivory Coast, revealed that the project, launched in 2007 to revive landscapes across 11 African nations, has only completed 30% of its goal. The initiative, spanning an 8,000-kilometre corridor from the Atlantic Ocean to the Red Sea, is crucial for countries like Ethiopia, Mali, and Sudan, but is struggling with financial constraints and operational hurdles.

“The project faces substantial challenges, primarily in terms of financing and implementation,” Donwahi emphasized. Despite international donors pledging $19 billion at a 2021 summit, only $2.5 billion has been disbursed as of last year, leaving a funding gap of at least $33 billion.

Donwahi underscored the urgent need for renewed global support as he prepares to advocate for the project at the upcoming World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought in Bonn.

“The difficulty in tracking funding and coordinating efforts across multiple countries has been a significant barrier,” Donwahi stated, highlighting the launch of a financing and progress monitoring ‘observatory’ in June as a positive step forward.

With climate change exacerbating desertification, Donwahi stressed the global relevance of addressing these challenges, saying, “For too long, desertification and drought have been considered African problems.”

The project has made some headway, generating 3 million jobs through the restoration of 30 million hectares of degraded land, but achieving its 2030 goal remains a daunting task without increased investment from donors, the private sector, and affected nations themselves.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Alessandra Prentice; Editing by [Editor’s Name])