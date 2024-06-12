Menu
“President Tinubu Trips at Democracy Day Event, Quickly Recovers”

By: Naija247news

Date:

President Bola Tinubu tripped and fell while boarding the parade vehicle at the 2024 Democracy Day venue. However, his security details quickly helped him up.

Tinubu had approached the vehicle shortly after arriving at Eagles Square in Abuja for the program.

Confirming the incident, Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Segun Dada, stated that despite the slip, the President quickly regained his balance and continued with the proceedings.

Dada said, “Mr. President missed his step while climbing into the truck at the June 12 Democracy Day celebration and tripped. It was a mild misstep. He immediately went on with the ceremonial rounds. No issues.”

Nollywood actor Sule Suebebe is dead
“Anioma State Will Address Imbalance in South East Representation”
