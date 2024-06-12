Police Inspector Sentenced To Death Over Killing Of Phone Dealer in Delta

June 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

An Inspector of the Nigeria Police Force, Ubi Ebri, has been handed death sentence by the Delta State High Court in Asaba.

In a ruling on Tuesday, the court, led by Justice C. D. Diai, found Ebri guilty of the crime of the murder of Onyeka Ibeh, a well-known phone dealer in Asaba.

Ibeh, who was a well-liked phone dealer in Asaba, and his wife were reportedly on their way from Ugbolu to Asaba on April 5, 2023, when they were stopped by a police team for a search.

Ibeh was said to have waited for the search to begin, but eventually took off as the delay was too long, prompting the police inspector to fire at the vehicle.

The shot reportedly struck Ibeh in the head. Ibeh’s wife, who was in the front seat, survived the attack.

The event sparked protests by young people in Asaba and at the police headquarters, calling for justice.

The prosecution, led by a Director in the Ministry of Justice, E.H Edema, speaking to journalists after the judgement, said, “Today’s judgement is a landmark judgement because justice has been served in this case to the deceased and the society at large.”

Also, the older brother of the deceased, Ifeanyi Ibeh, who witnessed the judgement, commended the court for delivering justice to his family.(www.naija247news.com).