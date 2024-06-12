“Ohanaeze Spokesman Denies Plot to Kill Social Media Biafran Activist Simon Ekpa Amid Threats”

Chief Alex Ogbonnia, the spokesman of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has raised the alarm over threats to his life allegedly from the camp of Simon Ekpa, a Biafran activist.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, Ogbonnia lamented that he had been inundated with phone calls by unknown persons alleging that he wanted to kill Ekpa, and that they would kill him first before he could harm Ekpa.

Ekpa, a Finland-based pro-Biafra agitator, has been vocal about the rendition of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). He has consistently ordered sit-at-home protests against Kanu’s continued incarceration by the Department of State Services (DSS), in defiance of several court orders for Kanu’s release.

Ogbonnia disassociated himself and the entire leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide from any plot to kill Ekpa. The statement partly read: “Since four days ago, my phone has been inundated with phone calls by unknown persons alleging that I want to kill Mr. Simon Ekpa; and that they will kill me first, before I kill their leader, Mr. Ekpa.

“Of course, that I can or will kill Ekpa is the most ridiculous, malicious, mischievous, and satanic of all the statements in this world. It is common knowledge that I don’t have the capacity to kill. I am neither trained as a soldier nor as a police officer or in any paramilitary organization with a duty to respond to threats to life and property. At my age, I cannot even kill a fly, talk more of a global Leviathan in the person of Mr. Simon Ekpa.”

He continued, “In my duty as the spokesman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, I cannot shirk in my duty to stand by the core Igbo interests and Ohanaeze position on any national issue. Undoubtedly, I expressed the view that the Igbo have become uncomfortable with the sit-at-home syndrome in the South East of Nigeria; and that the persistent sit-at-home has caused the Igbo more harm than good.

“I also absolved the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on the lingering sit-at-home in the South East, indicating that Ohanaeze is a persuasive and not a coercive organization, thus does not have the capacity to stop the sit-at-home. I added that if the federal government feels that the security of Nigeria is being threatened by anybody or a group, it is the duty of the government and not Ohanaeze to take the necessary action.

“I emphasized that Ohanaeze Ndigbo has appealed to our son, Mr. Ekpa, to come home for a dialogue and that we will continue to appeal for peace in the South East. This is the Ohanaeze position and indeed that of the Igbo Leaders.

“Let it be known that in spite of the threat to my life and indeed every other patriotic Igbo leader, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu, will continue to remind the Igbo youths that it is a contradiction to face the barrel of the gun inwards.

“The primary duty of a freedom fighter is to defend and protect his people, and not the contrary. It is inconceivable how the destruction of the Igbo economy through the intermittent sit-at-home syndrome will resonate with the central philosophy and aspirations of the Igbo in the present Nigeria.

“Finally, I wish to assure our son, Mr. Simon Ekpa, that Ohanaeze Ndigbo is interested in his well-being and cannot contemplate nor be a party to neutralizing or killing him. The mischief makers are once again at work.

“There is no record where an officer of Ohanaeze has ever killed or taken part in a conspiracy to kill an Igbo or any person for that matter.

Part of our duty, as leaders, is to appeal to our sons of all persuasions that we can work together in the interest of the Igbo.”