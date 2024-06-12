Menu
Search
Subscribe
Education

OAUSTECH gets NUC full accreditation for 14 programmes

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 12, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has given full accreditation status to 14 programmes at the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State.

Prof. Temi Ologunorisa, the Vice-Chancellor of OAUSTECH, told journalists on Wednesday in Okitipupa.

Ologunorisa said that the accreditation was contained in a letter dated June 6, and signed by Engr Abraham Chundusu, the acting Director of Accreditation on behalf of the Executive Secretary of NUC.

He said that NUC conducted accreditation of academic programmes at the institution between October and November 2023.

According to him, the result of exercise indicates full accreditation for all the 14 programmes on offer in the university.

“Although, the institution’s programmes had got interim accreditation in the previous exercise conducted before my administration which begin on March, 23, 2022,” Ologunorisa said.

According to reports, the programmes with full accreditation include; Agriculture, Fisheries, Computer Science, Civil Engineering, Electrical/Electronic Engineering, and Food Science Technology.

Others are; Mechanical Engineering. Botany, Geophysics, Industrial Chemistry, Mathematics, Microbiology, Statistics and Zoology.

Prof. Akinbo Adesomoju, the Chairman of Governing Council of the institution, however commended the management for the achievement. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Aba traders stage protest in Govt. House over market closure
Next article
Cholera Outbreak: Five dies, 60 hospitalised in Lagos
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Perm Sec Denies Sexual Harassment Allegation, Says Accuser a Minister’s Aide Seeking Financial Gain

Naija247news Naija247news -
The last has not been heard of the sexual...

Cholera Outbreak: Five dies, 60 hospitalised in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Five persons have reportedly died and...

Aba traders stage protest in Govt. House over market closure

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Traders at the popular Ngwa Road...

China’s ambitious plan to sell cheap EVs to the rest of the world

Naija247news Naija247news -
Explainer: The Global Impact of China’s Electric Vehicle Investments The...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Perm Sec Denies Sexual Harassment Allegation, Says Accuser a Minister’s Aide Seeking Financial Gain

Investigative News and Reports 0
The last has not been heard of the sexual...

Cholera Outbreak: Five dies, 60 hospitalised in Lagos

Health news 0
June 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Five persons have reportedly died and...

Aba traders stage protest in Govt. House over market closure

Nigeria 0
June 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Traders at the popular Ngwa Road...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Perm Sec Denies Sexual Harassment Allegation, Says Accuser a Minister’s Aide...

Naija247news - 0