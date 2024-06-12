OAUSTECH gets NUC full accreditation for 14 programmes

June 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has given full accreditation status to 14 programmes at the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State.

Prof. Temi Ologunorisa, the Vice-Chancellor of OAUSTECH, told journalists on Wednesday in Okitipupa.

Ologunorisa said that the accreditation was contained in a letter dated June 6, and signed by Engr Abraham Chundusu, the acting Director of Accreditation on behalf of the Executive Secretary of NUC.

He said that NUC conducted accreditation of academic programmes at the institution between October and November 2023.

According to him, the result of exercise indicates full accreditation for all the 14 programmes on offer in the university.

“Although, the institution’s programmes had got interim accreditation in the previous exercise conducted before my administration which begin on March, 23, 2022,” Ologunorisa said.

According to reports, the programmes with full accreditation include; Agriculture, Fisheries, Computer Science, Civil Engineering, Electrical/Electronic Engineering, and Food Science Technology.

Others are; Mechanical Engineering. Botany, Geophysics, Industrial Chemistry, Mathematics, Microbiology, Statistics and Zoology.

Prof. Akinbo Adesomoju, the Chairman of Governing Council of the institution, however commended the management for the achievement. (www.naija247news.com).