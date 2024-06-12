Nollywood actor Sule Suebebe is dead

June 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran Nollywood actor Dayo Adewunmi, popularly known by his stage name Sule Suebebe, has passed away.

The Yoruba actor died on Wednesday morning at an undisclosed hospital in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

The news of Adewunmi’s death was announced by Pastor Ademola Amusan, widely known as Agbala Gabriel, a prominent Ibadan-based cleric who had been providing care for the actor in recent months.

Announcing Suebebe’s death, Agbala Gabriel wrote on his Facebook page, “It’s a pity, Baba Suebebe died at the hospital this morning. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”(www.naija247news.com).