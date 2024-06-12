NIN, TIN harmonisation to fight tax evasion – Minister

June 12, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has emphasised the need for the National Identification Number (NIN) and the Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) to be harmonised to address tax evasion in the country.

Tunji-Ojo stated this when he hosted the Secretary of the Joint Tax Board (JTB), Olusegun Adesokan, in his office recently.

According to a statement obtained from the Ministry of Information and National Orientation signed by Director Press and Public Relations, Ozoya Imohimi, on Sunday, the minister decried the issue of tax evasion.

He said, “Technologically if there is a way we can make our NIN and TIN one number, we will make it difficult for people to evade tax. The relationship between the Joint Tax Board and the Nigeria Immigration Service should be like Siamese twins. If there is a synergy, a lot will be achieved.

“NIN of Nigerians should be the unique security identifier, as it would display tax status and all the relevant information needed. He added that the JTB should create solutions to the harmonisation of Data and identity systems.”

On his part, the Secretary of JTB said his working visit to the Ministry was aimed to seek further meaningful collaboration with the ministry, enhancing capacity building with the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and commence dialogue on issues relating to expatriate data, and expatriate tax.

Recall in September 2023 the minister promised that the federal government would invest in the harmonisation of the country’s data through the NIMC, assuring that the era of multiple ID registrations would be soon over in the country.

In a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Babatunde Alao, Tunji-Ojo said, ‘We must have an interior hub. A massive data centre where we will have all our identity information documented. Data harmonisation is key. If we succeed at the Ministry of Interior, the success will start with NIMC. The integrity of our travel document must be restored through the harmonisation of our data.’ (www.naija247news.com).