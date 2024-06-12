Menu
Oil Markets

Nigeria’s Oil Output Threatened by Escalating Conflict Between Aiteo and Nembe Kingdom

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Nigeria’s oil production may decline as tensions escalate between Aiteo Exploration and Production Ltd and the Nembe Kingdom in Bayelsa State. The ongoing dispute threatens to disrupt the Nembe oilfields, which produce 150,000 barrels of high-grade crude oil daily.

George Kumo, Chairman of the Nembe Kingdom’s Oil and Gas Committee, has accused Aiteo of neglecting its obligations to the community, including abandoning the nearly completed Nembe Independent Power Project inherited from Shell in 2015.

Kumo also cited violations of the Local Content Act, environmental regulations, and neglect of community welfare. He criticized Aiteo’s inadequate response to the major oil spill at Santa Barbara Well 01 in November 2021, which caused extensive environmental damage.

The community has raised concerns about ongoing gas flaring and the presence of large vessels obstructing their fishing rights. Kumo has called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and environmental rights groups to intervene.

Aiteo, however, denied the allegations. A company spokesperson stated that they are addressing the power situation with temporary generators and diesel supplied through community-nominated contractors. They claimed to provide 7,500 megawatts of electricity and emphasized their cooperation with regulatory agencies on oil spill management.

Tensions have been brewing since 2021 over oil spill claims made by the Nembe community. In November 2021, Nembe experienced one of Nigeria’s worst oil spills, lasting over a month and releasing more than a hundred thousand barrels of oil into the environment.

In response to the spill’s aftermath, the Nembe community filed a lawsuit seeking an environmental audit of the oil field’s impact and the fulfillment of social obligations by Aiteo.

