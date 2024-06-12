Menu
Search
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Nigeria’s Biggest Manufacturers Report Major Losses Due to Rising Interest Rates and Naira Devaluation

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Tax payments from Nigerian manufacturers have dropped to their lowest in three years, largely due to a challenging operating environment that has severely impacted their financial performance. According to the latest Company Income Tax (CIT) report by the National Bureau of Statistics, tax revenue from local and foreign manufacturing firms fell by 70.4% to ₦43.2 billion in Q1 2024, compared to ₦145.1 billion in the same period last year. Year-on-year, it declined by 31.4% from ₦62.9 billion.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Several of Nigeria’s largest manufacturers incurred significant losses over the past year as borrowing costs soared due to rising interest rates and the further devaluation of the naira. Abiodun Kayode-Alli, a tax senior manager at PwC, noted that the high cost of production has made it difficult for manufacturers, affecting their tax contributions.

Kayode-Alli also mentioned that tax collections in the first quarter are typically lower because most companies have until June 30 to complete filings and payments. CIT, or corporate tax, varies by company size: 0% for companies with a gross turnover of ₦25 million or less, 20% for those between ₦25 million and ₦100 million, and 30% for companies with turnovers above ₦100 million.

The NBS report revealed that manufacturing, which typically contributes the most tax revenue, recorded the lowest growth rate among 21 sectors. This decline significantly impacted the overall CIT, which fell by 12.9% to ₦984.61 billion in Q1 from ₦1.13 trillion in the previous quarter. The Federal Inland Revenue Service reported generating ₦3.94 trillion in tax revenue in Q1, missing its target of ₦4.8 trillion.

Muda Yusuf, chief officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), highlighted that major manufacturers, particularly multinationals, have faced severe losses due to foreign exchange reforms and the unfavorable economic climate. Many of these companies, which contribute significantly to tax revenue, have struggled with rising finance costs from FX losses and higher interest rates.

Seven out of 13 listed consumer goods firms posted a combined loss of ₦388.6 billion in Q1. Firms such as International Breweries, Cadbury Nigeria, and Nigerian Breweries faced significant losses, while others like BUA Cement and Lafarge Africa saw declines in earnings. Only BUA Foods, Unilever Nigeria, and Dangote Cement posted profit increases, with a combined profit of ₦171.9 billion, up from ₦152.6 billion.

The Central Bank of Nigeria raised its monetary policy rate for the third consecutive time in May by 150 basis points to 26.25%, totaling a 750 basis points increase since February, in an effort to combat inflation and defend the naira. The foreign exchange regime liberalization in June resulted in a nearly 30% devaluation of the naira.

The official exchange rate increased from ₦463.38/$ in June 2023 to ₦1,473.7/$ as of June 2024, while the parallel market rate jumped to ₦1,500/$ from ₦762/$. This harsh business environment has driven more multinationals out of Nigeria, with six exiting in the past 10 months, including Kimberley-Clark and Procter & Gamble.

Femi Egbesola, national president of the Association of Small Business Owners of Nigeria, warned that many companies are struggling to survive, with about 10 million businesses having closed shop due to the inability to plan and profit amidst these economic challenges.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
N62,000 minimum wage is an insult to struggling Nigerians, NLC tells Tinubu Govt
Next article
Angela Okorie blasts Yvonne Jegede over her recent podcast
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Police Inspector Sentenced To Death Over Killing Of Phone Dealer in Delta

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An Inspector of the Nigeria Police...

‘I can love five different women at same time’ – Singer Ruger

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian artist Ruger has disclosed that...

UN President: Africa’s Great Green Wall Unlikely to Meet 2030 Restoration Goal

Naija247news Naija247news -
LONDON/DAKAR (Reuters) - Africa's ambitious Great Green Wall initiative,...

Angela Okorie blasts Yvonne Jegede over her recent podcast

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Angela Okorie lambasts her colleague, Yvonne...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police Inspector Sentenced To Death Over Killing Of Phone Dealer in Delta

CrimeWatch 0
June 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An Inspector of the Nigeria Police...

‘I can love five different women at same time’ – Singer Ruger

Lifestyle News 0
June 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian artist Ruger has disclosed that...

UN President: Africa’s Great Green Wall Unlikely to Meet 2030 Restoration Goal

Forestation 0
LONDON/DAKAR (Reuters) - Africa's ambitious Great Green Wall initiative,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Police Inspector Sentenced To Death Over Killing Of Phone Dealer in...

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0