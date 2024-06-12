Nigeria’s AG Mortgage Plc Reports 92% Surge in Profit for 2023

AG Mortgage Bank Plc has announced a remarkable 92% increase in its profit after tax (PAT) for the full year 2023, reaching N428.863 million, up from N223.542 million in 2022. The company’s annual report and financial statements, as reviewed by BusinessDay, indicate significant growth across various financial metrics.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, AG Mortgage Bank’s gross earnings rose by approximately 60%, climbing to N3.243 billion from N2.027 billion in 2022. The pre-tax profit also saw a substantial rise, reaching N702.868 million from N379.024 million in the previous year, marking an 85% year-on-year increase.

The company’s total assets increased by 22%, from N18.2 billion in 2022 to N22.1 billion in 2023. Shareholders’ funds grew by 8%, from N5.21 billion in 2022 to N5.64 billion in 2023, reflecting the growth in profit and improvements in regulatory reserves.

AG Mortgage Bank Plc, primarily involved in mortgage banking for individual and corporate customers, is accredited by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria to access the National Housing Fund (NHF) scheme. The bank operates branches at its Head Office, two branches in Festac Town, and additional branches in Enugu and Abuja, along with cash centres in Surulere and Apapa.

The company has issued 10 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, which are currently traded on the NASD OTC Securities Exchange.

CEO’s Commentary

Ngozi Anyogu, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of AG Mortgage Bank Plc, commented on the financial results, stating, “As the economy continues to open up, and the demand for housing in Nigeria continues to rise, the bank is positioned to take advantage of the growing demands to extend its reach to prospective homeowners, particularly first-time buyers.”

Anyogu highlighted the bank’s efforts to secure medium to long-term funding through the capital markets, aiming to address funding mismatches and reduce the high cost of funds. The bank also plans to achieve full digitalization of its operational processes by the end of the 2024 financial year, enhancing service delivery and operational efficiency.

Reflecting on the 2023 financial results, Anyogu noted that the 60% growth in gross earnings was driven by increased interest income from mortgage sources. Despite the rise in net interest expenses, the operating profit before taxes saw an 85% increase, from N379 million in 2022 to N702.8 million in 2023.

Economic Challenges and Opportunities

Anyogu also discussed the challenges faced in 2023, including electoral tensions, government policy decisions, inflation, foreign exchange volatility, and economic instability. He emphasized the ongoing housing deficit in Nigeria, estimated at 28 million homes, which presents significant opportunities for the mortgage banking and real estate sectors.

The bank’s technological advancements have played a key role in improving operational efficiencies, bringing products and services closer to customers. Strategic management of risk assets and cost structures helped mitigate the impact of rising operational costs driven by inflation.

Major Shareholders

As of December 31, 2023, the major shareholders holding 5% or more of the issued shares include:

Assemblies of God Ministers Benefit Scheme: 5.192 billion units (51.9% of issued shares)

Charterhouse Asset Management Plc: 2.245 billion units (22.5% equity holding)

AG Nigeria: 1.502 billion units (15% equity holding)

Others: 1.059 billion units (11% equity holding)

Company Background

Incorporated on July 21, 2004, AG Mortgage Bank Plc commenced operations on January 31, 2005, as a Primary Mortgage Institution (PMI) with a licence from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The company has developed innovative products approved by the CBN and is accredited by the Federal Mortgage Bank to facilitate access to the National Housing Fund for its customers.