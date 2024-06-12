Nigeria’s $27.29 Billion Investment at Risk for Delta State’s Escravos Seaport Complex”

“Retired Rear Admiral Alerts: Nigeria Risks Losing $27.29 Billion in Foreign Investment for Delta State’s Escravos Seaport Industrial Complex”

Retired Rear Admiral Andrew Okoja, also the chairman of the Mercury Maritime Concession Company (MMCC), issued a warning on Tuesday in Lagos. He cautioned that Nigeria could forfeit a significant $27.29 billion in foreign investment earmarked for the Escravos Seaport Industrial Complex (ESIC) project in Delta State.

Okoja expressed concern over prolonged delays by both the federal and Delta State governments in granting final approval for the project’s commencement. He stressed that this delay could jeopardize crucial job opportunities and impede the nation’s economic growth.

According to Okoja, investors are ready to inject funds into the ESIC project, which aims to open up Delta State and seven other states, including the FCT, Abuja, to international trade, commerce, and industry. The project, similar to the Lekki Deep Seaport/Free Trade Zone (FTZ), seeks to alleviate Nigeria’s perennial port congestion issues.

Outlined as a non-solicited Public-Private Partnership (PPP) regulated by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), the ESIC project involves a 50-year renewable concession lease to Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) the deep seaport and Free Trade Zone.

Earlier in the year, EDIB International of Hong Kong expressed readiness to invest $27.29 billion in the ESIC project. This initiative complements the ongoing Lagos – Calabar coastal road project in the country, promising significant economic transformation for the region.