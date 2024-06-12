Nigerian Media Must Stand Firm Against Dictatorship by Dele Sobowale

“The jaws of power are always open to devour, and her arms are always stretched out, if possible, to destroy the freedom of thinking, speaking, and writing the truth” – John Adams, U.S. President (1797-1801).

The Nigerian media is under attack like never before since the days of General Sani Abacha. Journalists who have not been compromised must unite and fight to preserve our freedom to publish and broadcast the truth, despite the perpetual desire of governments to suppress unfavorable reports.

Betrayal from Within

It is shocking to see journalists arrested, handcuffed, and detained by a government led by a former media entrepreneur. Watching pro-government media, one feels betrayed by editors and columnists who once championed press freedom. Pro-government newspapers now ignore assaults on the media, betraying their previous commitment to journalistic integrity.

My journey in journalism began in 1987 with VANGUARD. Initially, I focused on marketing and brand issues, but soon found myself writing about significant national matters. I supported the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) and the introduction of Value Added Tax (VAT), contributing to substantial revenue for Nigeria despite opposition.

However, my relationship with the government soured. In 1992, I was detained for criticizing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and again for exposing the hidden costs of the transition to civilian rule. Under Abacha, I narrowly escaped death, thanks to friends at the U.S. Information Service.

The Current Crisis: A Call to Arms

Press freedom is under renewed threat. President Eisenhower, despite heavy criticism, never arrested a single journalist during his tenure, understanding the importance of a free press. Nigerian media must emulate this resilience. Despite the risks, we must continue to hold those in power accountable.

During Abacha’s regime, journalists like Reuben Abati, Akin Osuntokun, and Segun Adeniyi bravely reported the truth. We knew the risks but understood that inaction would allow evil to triumph. Today, those who once wielded power against us live in obscurity, proving that the media’s perseverance pays off.

Obasanjo, once contemptuous of the media, was saved from execution by the very journalists he scorned. This incident reminds those in power that “no condition is permanent” and that they may need the media’s support in the future.

Standing Firm

As Patrick Henry famously declared, “Is life so dear or peace so sweet as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take, but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”

No President, Chief of Army Staff, Inspector General of Police, or DG-DSS granted me my right to free speech. It is a right I will defend to the end. The Nigerian media must stand firm against dictatorship and continue to fight for the truth, ensuring that freedom of expression remains protected for future generations.