Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira appreciates by 0.67% in the official market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 12, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira in the official market,  appreciated against the American Dollar on Tuesday by 0.67 per cent or N9.96 to close at the rate of N1,473.66/$1, in contrast to the preceding day’s N1,483.62/$1.

The value of forex transacted during the trading session significantly increased by 138.7 per cent or $224.22 million to $385.91 million from the $161.69 million achieved a day earlier, according to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

In the black market segment of the FX market, the Naira traded flat against the Dollar Tuesday at N1,480/$1.

However, the local currency depreciated against the Pound Sterling during the session by N41.17 to wrap the session at N1,883.62/£1 versus Monday’s closing price of N1,842.45/£1 and against the Euro, the Nigerian currency shed N24.36 to sell for N1,592.03/€1 versus N1,567.67/€1.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Stock market declines by 0.16%
Next article
Agriculture contributes about 21% to Nigeria’s GDP – Group
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Aba traders stage protest in Govt. House over market closure

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Traders at the popular Ngwa Road...

China’s ambitious plan to sell cheap EVs to the rest of the world

Naija247news Naija247news -
Explainer: The Global Impact of China’s Electric Vehicle Investments The...

Blame egg price hike on scarcity, feed cost – Poultry Farmers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN)...

“EU Imposes Up to 38.1% Tariffs on Chinese EVs, Shares in European Car Manufacturers Drop”

Naija247news Naija247news -
BRUSSELS, June 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission announced...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Aba traders stage protest in Govt. House over market closure

Nigeria 0
June 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Traders at the popular Ngwa Road...

China’s ambitious plan to sell cheap EVs to the rest of the world

Economic growth 0
Explainer: The Global Impact of China’s Electric Vehicle Investments The...

Blame egg price hike on scarcity, feed cost – Poultry Farmers

Agriculture 0
June 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Aba traders stage protest in Govt. House over market closure

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0