Naira appreciates by 0.67% in the official market

June 12, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira in the official market, appreciated against the American Dollar on Tuesday by 0.67 per cent or N9.96 to close at the rate of N1,473.66/$1, in contrast to the preceding day’s N1,483.62/$1.

The value of forex transacted during the trading session significantly increased by 138.7 per cent or $224.22 million to $385.91 million from the $161.69 million achieved a day earlier, according to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

In the black market segment of the FX market, the Naira traded flat against the Dollar Tuesday at N1,480/$1.

However, the local currency depreciated against the Pound Sterling during the session by N41.17 to wrap the session at N1,883.62/£1 versus Monday’s closing price of N1,842.45/£1 and against the Euro, the Nigerian currency shed N24.36 to sell for N1,592.03/€1 versus N1,567.67/€1.(www.naija247news.com).