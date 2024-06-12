Menu
N62,000 minimum wage is an insult to struggling Nigerians, NLC tells Tinubu Govt

By: Naija247news

Date:

### NLC Rejects Starvation Wage, Calls for Fair Minimum Wage Amid Tinubu’s Broadcast

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has firmly rejected any minimum wage proposal that amounts to a starvation wage. Acting NLC President Adewale Adeyanju made this clear in a statement responding to President Bola Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast.

In his speech, President Tinubu announced plans to send an executive bill to the National Assembly to establish a new national minimum wage. He emphasized his commitment to economic reforms and cooperation with labor unions, stating, “I shall always listen to the people and will never turn my back on you.”

However, the NLC disputed the President’s claims of a smooth negotiation process. They asserted that labor leaders faced intimidation and harassment from government officials, contradicting Tinubu’s assurance of good-faith negotiations.

Adeyanju highlighted that the NLC’s demand remains a minimum wage of ₦250,000, emphasizing the need for a fair living wage. He urged President Tinubu to honor the true demands of Nigerian workers and resist influences aimed at undermining their welfare. The NLC called for justice, equity, and a minimum wage that reflects the economic realities faced by workers, reaffirming their commitment to building a sustainable democracy.

