“Legal Turmoil: Nigeria’s Body of Benchers Faces Integrity Crisis” by Chidi Odinkalu

In a nation where frankness is often viewed with suspicion, those who embrace it risk either admiration or peril. In Nigeria, someone who speaks openly about public issues is said to have “broken the table,” a phrase that conveys both praise and danger for confronting uncomfortable truths.

But tables are incomplete without benches. In legal parlance, judges and magistrates are referred to as members of “the Bench,” underscoring their importance in the judicial system. Yet, the relationship between the bench and the table is now strained within Nigeria’s Body of Benchers, an institution tasked with upholding legal professionalism.

Amidst the drama that characterizes Nigerian life, the turmoil within the Body of Benchers has largely escaped public scrutiny. However, recent attempts by its leadership to silence journalists and suppress information about internal conflicts cannot go unchallenged. Such actions not only violate the law but also undermine the integrity of a statutory body entrusted with upholding legal standards.

At the heart of the current crisis is the issue of membership within the Body of Benchers. While its mandate is to admit members of the highest distinction, there are concerns that membership criteria have been compromised, with influential figures gaining automatic entry.

The recent dispute revolves around the unilateral actions of the Body’s chairperson, who dissolved and reconstituted committees without proper authorization. This power grab has sparked legal action, with former NBA president Augustine Alegeh challenging the chairperson’s authority in court.

This case raises fundamental questions about the integrity of legal institutions in Nigeria. Can the legal profession uphold its standards in the face of internal power struggles and influence-peddling? The outcome of this legal battle will have far-reaching implications for the legal profession and the rule of law in Nigeria.

