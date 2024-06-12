Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

Key Takeaways from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day Speech

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Key takeaways from President Bola Tinubu’s national broadcast on the 25th anniversary of unbroken democracy in Nigeria, delivered on Democracy Day, June 12, 2024:

1. Celebration of Milestone: Tinubu marks 25 years of uninterrupted democratic governance in Nigeria, reflecting on the country’s journey since June 12, 1993.
2. Tribute to Heroes: He honors the sacrifices of prominent figures in the pro-democracy struggle, including Chief MKO Abiola, Kudirat Abiola, and other activists and journalists who fought against military dictatorship.
3. Essence of Democracy: Emphasizes that democracy is more than periodic elections; it is a way of life that values freedom, diversity of opinions, and peaceful resolution of differences.
4. Economic Reforms: Acknowledges the economic challenges Nigeria faces and defends recent reforms aimed at creating a stronger economic foundation, despite the hardships they have caused.
5. Commitment to Minimum Wage: Announces plans to submit an executive bill to the National Assembly for a new national minimum wage, following negotiations with labor unions.
6. Democratic Principles: Highlights the importance of reasoned discussion and principled compromise in governance, and pledges to protect citizens’ rights and liberties.
7. Future Vision: Urges Nigerians to continue supporting democratic principles and reforms for the country’s long-term prosperity, emphasizing the need for collective effort in moving Nigeria forward.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

