‘I can love five different women at same time’ – Singer Ruger

June 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian artist Ruger has disclosed that he can fall in love with five different women at the same time.

The ‘Dear Ex’ singer claimed he could love five women equally at the same time.

He claimed that he falls in love easily, citing that gifts and praises cause him to develop feelings for women.

In a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM in Lagos, Ruger emphasized that most of the time, love is genuine rather than infatuation.

“I can fall in love with five different women at the same time. I don’t know if it’s possible for others but I can do it. And I will actually love them, not infatuation,” he said.

“It’s just easy for me to fall in love. Gifts and compliments make me develop feelings for ladies. I really appreciate gifts and compliments.” (www.naija247news.com).