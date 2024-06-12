Menu
Banking institutions

First Bank partners IWS to empower 250 widows

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

First Bank of Nigeria has partnered with the International Widows Society (IWS) to empower over 250 widows, in commemoration of the 2024 International Widows’ Day.

According to NAN, beneficiaries at the event, tagged “IWS Widows Feast and Empowerment Programme”, received various essential tools, equipment and grants on Wednesday in Lagos.

The items distributed were sewing machines, freezers, coolers, hair dryers, cake mixers, industrial cooking gas, generators, and freezers to help the widows establish and sustain their businesses.

Ms Lande Atere, Chief Customer Experience Officer of First Bank, said that the financial institution had been partnering with IWS for over a decade.

According to her, the bank has been empowering women-owned Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with funding and skills acquisition.

“As an organisation that strategically prioritises financial inclusion, we will continue to support IWS in creating entrepreneurial opportunities and promoting self-reliance and vocational skills among women,” Atere stated.

Mrs Adebanke Adeola, Chairperson of the International Women’s Society (IWS) Widows Trust Fund (WTF), appreciated First Bank for supporting the society in empowering and feasting with the widows.

Adeola mentioned that the bank provided Point of Sale (PoS) machines to improve the benefiting widows’ access to financial services and income generation opportunities.

Also, some beneficiaries would receive extra working capital through the generosity of the financial institution and other sponsors.

“This partnership, along with generous sponsorships from other companies and individuals, enables us to continue our mission and expand our impact.

“The programme, organised yearly, aims to help widows achieve financial independence and self-sufficiency,” Adeola said.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com.

