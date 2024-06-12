Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Chinese Foreign Minister Urges BRICS Unity to Prevent New Cold War

By: Naija247news

Date:

BRICS Must Collaborate to Foster Global Peace, Says China’s Wang Yi

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for BRICS nations to unite in promoting peace and averting a new Cold War. Speaking at the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Wang emphasized that certain major powers still cling to a “Cold War mentality,” which contradicts UN Security Council resolutions and weakens multilateral mechanisms.

Wang asserted China’s willingness to collaborate with Russia to maintain strategic cooperation, counter external pressures, and advance bilateral relations. He highlighted BRICS as a vital platform for unity and cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries. According to Wang, the expanded BRICS framework will be instrumental in establishing a more equitable global governance system.

Wang criticized the West for politicizing and overly securitizing economic issues, leading to unilateral sanctions and technological barriers against countries like Russia and China. He urged BRICS to leverage its political influence and transform into a new multilateral cooperation mechanism.

In early 2024, BRICS expanded to include Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. Wang proclaimed that this expansion heralds a new era of self-reliance for the Global South, enhancing BRICS’ influence and appeal.

Amidst global tensions between forces advocating multipolarity and those maintaining unipolar hegemony, Wang urged BRICS to stand for fairness and justice.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova echoed these sentiments at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, accusing Western governments of being “obsessed” with global dominance and “exceptionalism” at the expense of other cultures. Zakharova claimed that the “collective West” is a minority, with the global majority already embracing multipolarity.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s NEPZA Reports N11.11 Trillion Contribution from Free Zones to Federation Account
Next article
Israel says Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s $27.29 Billion Investment at Risk for Delta State’s Escravos Seaport Complex”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
"Retired Rear Admiral Alerts: Nigeria Risks Losing $27.29 Billion...

“Legal Turmoil: Nigeria’s Body of Benchers Faces Integrity Crisis” by Chidi Odinkalu

Naija247news Naija247news -
In a nation where frankness is often viewed with...

“Nigeria’s Struggle with Media Freedom: Upholding Democracy Amidst Govt Pressure” by Obi Nwakanma

Naija247news Naija247news -
The tradition of Naumachia, recorded by Roman historians Suetonius...

Nigerian Media Must Stand Firm Against Dictatorship by Dele Sobowale

Naija247news Naija247news -
"The jaws of power are always open to devour,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s $27.29 Billion Investment at Risk for Delta State’s Escravos Seaport Complex”

Maritime 0
"Retired Rear Admiral Alerts: Nigeria Risks Losing $27.29 Billion...

“Legal Turmoil: Nigeria’s Body of Benchers Faces Integrity Crisis” by Chidi Odinkalu

Opinion 0
In a nation where frankness is often viewed with...

“Nigeria’s Struggle with Media Freedom: Upholding Democracy Amidst Govt Pressure” by Obi Nwakanma

Opinion 0
The tradition of Naumachia, recorded by Roman historians Suetonius...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria’s $27.29 Billion Investment at Risk for Delta State’s Escravos Seaport...

Godwin Okafor - 0