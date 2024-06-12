BRICS Must Collaborate to Foster Global Peace, Says China’s Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for BRICS nations to unite in promoting peace and averting a new Cold War. Speaking at the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Wang emphasized that certain major powers still cling to a “Cold War mentality,” which contradicts UN Security Council resolutions and weakens multilateral mechanisms.

Wang asserted China’s willingness to collaborate with Russia to maintain strategic cooperation, counter external pressures, and advance bilateral relations. He highlighted BRICS as a vital platform for unity and cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries. According to Wang, the expanded BRICS framework will be instrumental in establishing a more equitable global governance system.

Wang criticized the West for politicizing and overly securitizing economic issues, leading to unilateral sanctions and technological barriers against countries like Russia and China. He urged BRICS to leverage its political influence and transform into a new multilateral cooperation mechanism.

In early 2024, BRICS expanded to include Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. Wang proclaimed that this expansion heralds a new era of self-reliance for the Global South, enhancing BRICS’ influence and appeal.

Amidst global tensions between forces advocating multipolarity and those maintaining unipolar hegemony, Wang urged BRICS to stand for fairness and justice.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova echoed these sentiments at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, accusing Western governments of being “obsessed” with global dominance and “exceptionalism” at the expense of other cultures. Zakharova claimed that the “collective West” is a minority, with the global majority already embracing multipolarity.