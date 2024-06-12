Angela Okorie blasts Yvonne Jegede over her recent podcast

June 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Angela Okorie lambasts her colleague, Yvonne Jegede over her unsavory comments about Queen May Edochie.

Only recently, Yvonne Jegede shared her support for Yul Edochie’s decision to marry his second wife, Judy in the Honest bunch podcast.

She believed he was receiving so much criticism for something that is almost normal based on the culture of Nigeria.

However after some reflection on her end, Yvonne apologized to Queen May for her statement.

Angela Okorie refused to accept the apology, dragging her for making such statement in the first place.

She said Yvonne revealed she was senseless in the podcast and supported Yul because Nollywood actresses are in the habit of sleeping with other people’s husbands.

Her comment reads;

“Failed actress with no pedigree person go just open mouth wahhh like person wey get diarrhea of the mouth Dey insult another woman pain like wtf 🤷‍♀️ na so this idi*t and her useless co-Horts do pr say their mama Dey mad just for propaganda,oh well Not every mother is a mother not every wife is a wife some wives are knifes, Yvonne from that podcast you showed how low and senseless you are 🤷‍♀️ you know some nollywood girls are used to becoming second wives from snatching peoples husbands so is normal to them else how can a woman that sucked her mum’s breast for 9 months talk like this, now you are writing nonsense epistles, numbskull upon say you don old for nollywood you no blow, still no get sense, abeg shift make I see human beings😒” (www.naija247news.com).