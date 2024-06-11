Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

Your bank deposits are safe, CBN reassures Nigerians

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 11, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again reassured the banking public of the safety of their deposits and the banking system’s resilience.

The apex bank’s Acting Director of Corporate Communications Department, Mrs Hakama Sidi-Ali, gave the assurance in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Sidi-Ali’s statement was a response to concern in some quarters about the stability of some Nigerian banks in the wake of Heritage Bank Plc’s license revocation,

She faulted claims that the CBN was considering revoking the operating licences of Fidelity, Polaris, Wema, and Unity Banks.

She also clarified that a circular issued by the Bank on January 10, 2024, notifying the public about the dissolution of the Boards of Union, Keystone, and Polaris Banks, was currently being circulated as though it was freshly issued.

According to the director, Heritage Bank’s case was isolated

“Allegations of further revocation of licences prior to the completion of CBN’s recapitalisation exercise are mere fabrications aimed at creating panic within the system,” she said.

She said that bank customers, particularly those of Heritage Bank, needed not worry about the safety of their deposits, adding that the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) had commenced payment to the bank’s insured depositors.

She urged members of the public to continue their regular banking activities without fear, dismissing any false reports regarding the health of specific Deposit Money Banks.

“The CBN, with its robust regulatory framework, is proactively ensuring the stability of Nigeria’s financial system, thereby guaranteeing the safety of depositors’ funds in all Nigerian financial institutions,” she said.

Sidi-Ali reiterated the assurances of the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, that the recapitalisation of banks in Nigeria was intended to bolster the banking system and safeguard the sector against risks.

She urged all stakeholders to cooperate in ensuring the success of the process, which she said would be for the overall growth of the Nigerian economy.

“Without prejudice to the ongoing recapitalisation process, I want to restate that the Nigerian banking industry remains resilient. Key financial soundness indicators remain within current regulatory thresholds.

“Customers are, therefore, encouraged to proceed with their transactions as usual, as the CBN is committed to ensuring the safety of the banking system,” she said. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NDDC presents N1.911trn as 2024 budget
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NDDC presents N1.911trn as 2024 budget

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has...

FG declares June 12 Public Holiday

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has declared Wednesday,...

Nigeria Stock Market Rises By 0.58%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Transactions on the floor of the...

BRICS Working On A Platform for Transactions in National Currencies, Says Russia’s Lavrov

Naija247news Naija247news -
BRICS is emphasizing the establishment of a platform enabling...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NDDC presents N1.911trn as 2024 budget

Nigeria 0
June 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has...

FG declares June 12 Public Holiday

Nigeria 0
June 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has declared Wednesday,...

Nigeria Stock Market Rises By 0.58%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
June 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Transactions on the floor of the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NDDC presents N1.911trn as 2024 budget

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0