Tinubunomics Policies

Tinubu’s APC-Led Administration Undermined MKO Abiola’s Established Democratic Principles

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administrations since 2015 of eroding the democratic principles and values championed by the late Chief MKO Abiola. In a Democracy Day message to Nigerians in Abuja, the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, criticized the APC for undermining the democratic legacy.

Ologunagba urged Nigerians to use Democracy Day to speak out against what he described as the APC’s “anti-democratic tendencies,” which he claims have led to widespread hardship, infringement on citizens’ rights, and an attempt to establish a totalitarian regime.

“It is distressing that our nation is observing Democracy Day under a system that relishes in brazen violation of the Constitution, election rigging, stifling and manipulation of opposition, muzzling of dissenting voices, undermining the judicial system and other democratic institutions in desperation to turn Nigeria into a one-party state,” Ologunagba stated.

He lamented the reversal of democratic progress made under previous PDP administrations, citing achievements such as free and fair elections, adherence to the rule of law, economic transformation, and Nigeria’s emergence as a preferred destination for foreign investment.

“Democracy is all about the supremacy of the will of the people, the rule of law, and the pursuit of the security and wellbeing of citizens,” Ologunagba added. “These ideals have been completely violated by the APC administrations.”

Ologunagba criticized the APC for policies he claims have increased poverty and hardship, including fuel price hikes and higher electricity tariffs without corresponding welfare programs. He also condemned the construction of a N21 billion luxury mansion for Vice President Ibrahim Shettima, highlighting the stark contrast between the opulence of APC leaders and the widespread poverty among Nigerians.

“Our party urges President Tinubu to use the occasion of Democracy Day to reflect on the state of the nation under his watch, especially given the growing public agitation over hunger and the high cost of living,” Ologunagba said.

The PDP expressed solidarity with Nigerians for their belief in democracy and encouraged them not to be discouraged by what they view as the failures of the APC administrations since 2015.

Bisi Adele
