Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Singer Davido Reportedly Set To Wed Wife Chioma Traditionally

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 11, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Singer Davido and chef Chioma are reportedly set to tie the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos on June 25, 2024.

The highly anticipated event is expected to be a grand celebration, reflecting the couple’s cultural heritage and love story. Fans and well-wishers eagerly await the union of these two prominent figures in Nigerian entertainment and culinary arts.

Both families are thrilled and eagerly anticipating the event, though the singer and his wife have kept the reason behind the chosen date private since they unanimously agreed on it.

Media personality Stella Dimoko Korkus made this known..

Her words: “The News you have been waiting for is here!!! Singer Davido is set to wed Chioma, the mother of his twins in a proper traditional wedding ceremony set to hold at the Eko hotel in Lagos in 2 weeks time……

Stella Dimoko Korkus sources say that there is excitement in both families as it would be an event that would bind them in love and strengthen familiy ties….. The Traditional wedding according to sources will hold on June Twenty fifth twenty twenty four…… The sources responded to questions on why it has been fixed for this date with ”Only Chioma and Davido know why they picked this date but it is something everyone has been looking forward to happening”” CONGRATULATIONS!!!”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Fidelity Bank leads trading as equities gain N324b
Next article
US Southern Baptist Church considers ban on women pastors
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

I don’t see anything wrong with Yul Edochie taking a second wife – Actress Yvonne Jegede

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede defends her...

Fitch Revises Fidelity Bank’s Long-Term Outlook to Positive, Affirms Rating at ‘B-‘

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Fidelity Bank...

Tolaram to Acquire Diageo’s 58% Stake in Guinness Nigeria, Launch Mandatory Takeover Offer

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
Tolaram will acquire Diageo’s 58.02 percent shareholding in Guinness...

Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery Postpones Petrol Production to Mid-July

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Dangote Refinery, Africa’s largest oil refinery, has rescheduled the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

I don’t see anything wrong with Yul Edochie taking a second wife – Actress Yvonne Jegede

Lifestyle News 0
June 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede defends her...

Fitch Revises Fidelity Bank’s Long-Term Outlook to Positive, Affirms Rating at ‘B-‘

Banks & Finance 0
Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Fidelity Bank...

Tolaram to Acquire Diageo’s 58% Stake in Guinness Nigeria, Launch Mandatory Takeover Offer

Quoted Companies 0
Tolaram will acquire Diageo’s 58.02 percent shareholding in Guinness...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

I don’t see anything wrong with Yul Edochie taking a second...

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0