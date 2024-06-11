Singer Davido Reportedly Set To Wed Wife Chioma Traditionally

June 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Singer Davido and chef Chioma are reportedly set to tie the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos on June 25, 2024.

The highly anticipated event is expected to be a grand celebration, reflecting the couple’s cultural heritage and love story. Fans and well-wishers eagerly await the union of these two prominent figures in Nigerian entertainment and culinary arts.

Both families are thrilled and eagerly anticipating the event, though the singer and his wife have kept the reason behind the chosen date private since they unanimously agreed on it.

Media personality Stella Dimoko Korkus made this known..

Her words: “The News you have been waiting for is here!!! Singer Davido is set to wed Chioma, the mother of his twins in a proper traditional wedding ceremony set to hold at the Eko hotel in Lagos in 2 weeks time……

Stella Dimoko Korkus sources say that there is excitement in both families as it would be an event that would bind them in love and strengthen familiy ties….. The Traditional wedding according to sources will hold on June Twenty fifth twenty twenty four…… The sources responded to questions on why it has been fixed for this date with ”Only Chioma and Davido know why they picked this date but it is something everyone has been looking forward to happening”” CONGRATULATIONS!!!”. (www.naija247news.com).