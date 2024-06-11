No Strike Tomorrow Over Minimum Wage Negotiations, Labour tells Nigerian Workers

The Organised Labour has announced that there will be no strike action tomorrow, Tuesday, regarding the ongoing minimum wage negotiations with the Federal Government. The decision comes after Labour suspended its strike action for one week to engage in discussions with the government to determine the new minimum wage, with the suspension ending today.

Speaking at the International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President Joe Ajaero confirmed that there would be no strike on Tuesday. Ajaero explained that Labour is awaiting the decision of President Bola Tinubu on the proposed figures presented by the tripartite committee. He disclosed that the committee submitted two figures to the President, with the government and employers proposing N62,000, while Labour proposed N250,000. The National Executive Council (NEC) of Labour will deliberate on the new figure once the President’s decision is made.

Addressing the issue of governors’ stance on the minimum wage, Ajaero criticized those claiming inability to pay the proposed amount. He questioned the logic behind governors’ arguments, particularly regarding decentralization of wages. Ajaero pointed out the inconsistency in governors’ demands, highlighting examples of states with varying levels of revenue generation yet paying the same minimum wage. He praised governors like Edo State’s Godwin Obaseki, who pay above the proposed minimum wage despite economic challenges, urging others to follow suit.