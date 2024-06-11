Menu
No plan to revoke Wema, Polaris, Unity, Fidelity licences – CBN

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has said there is no plan to revoke the licenses of Wema, Polaris and Unity Banks.

The acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department, Mrs Hakama Sidi Ali, on Monday, made this clarification in a statement.

Recall that a circular made the round on Monday suggesting that the apex bank has dissolved the boards of the three banks barely after revoking the license of Heritage Bank.

However, the apex bank spokesperson described the claim as false.

CBN reassured members of the banking public of the safety of their deposits and the banking system’s resilience.

“Without prejudice to the ongoing recapitalization process, I want to restate that the Nigerian banking industry remains resilient.

“Key financial soundness indicators remain within current regulatory thresholds.

“Customers are, therefore, encouraged to proceed with their transactions as usual, as the CBN is committed to ensuring the safety of the banking system,” she stated.

On June 3, CBN announced the withdrawal of license for Heritage Bank over poor financial performance.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
