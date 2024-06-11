Menu
Nigeria’s SEC Approves First Naira-Denominated Private Debt Fund

By: Godwin Okafor

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the launch of the FCMB-TLG Private Debt Fund, Nigeria’s first Naira-denominated private debt fund.

Established in May 2024, the FCMB-TLG Private Debt Fund is sponsored and managed by FCMB Asset Management Limited (FCMBAM), with technical support from TLG Capital Investments Limited (TLG Capital), United Kingdom. The Fund aims to raise N10 billion under Series 1 of its N100 billion programme size.

Targeting Qualified Institutional Investors (QIIs) and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), the Fund focuses on investing in commercially viable and impact-oriented activities in sectors aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It provides investors with an opportunity to earn competitive risk-adjusted returns on investment, building a diversified debt portfolio with an emphasis on economic impact and downside risk protection.

“This innovative Fund is a significant milestone in the Nigerian financial landscape,” said James Ilori, CEO of FCMB Asset Management Limited, at the signing ceremony on Monday, June 3, 2024. “It opens a new avenue for professional investors to participate in the growth of key sectors of the economy while providing essential capital to organisations driving sustainable economic growth and development in Nigeria. The launch of the FCMB-TLG Private Debt Fund means Nigeria now joins the rest of the international investment community in offering Private Credit as an investment option under Alternative Assets.”

Aletor Adoghe, representing TLG Capital in Nigeria, added, “We are delighted to partner with FCMB Asset Management in pioneering this Fund. The Fund aligns with our commitment to investing in untapped markets and will significantly contribute to Nigeria’s broader economic development.”

The FCMB-TLG Private Debt Fund is poised to play a crucial role in providing suitable debt to organisations in selected sectors of the Nigerian economy to enhance their operations and support their growth aspirations.

Godwin Okafor
