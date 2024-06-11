Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

Nigeria’s Democracy Day: Tinubu to Make National Broadcast today by 7am

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Ajuri Ngelale, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would address Nigerians by 7am tomorrow to mark June 12, Democracy Day.

Ajuri disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to him: “Television, radio, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to plug in to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast,” the statement read.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

