Nigeria’s Democracy Day: Tinubu to Make National Broadcast today by 7am

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Ajuri Ngelale, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would address Nigerians by 7am tomorrow to mark June 12, Democracy Day.

Ajuri disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to him: “Television, radio, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to plug in to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast,” the statement read.