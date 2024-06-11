Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery Postpones Petrol Production to Mid-July

Dangote Refinery, Africa’s largest oil refinery, has rescheduled the start of premium motor spirit (PMS) production, commonly known as petrol, from June to mid-July. Aliko Dangote, the President and CEO of the refinery, confirmed the new production date at the $20 billion facility in Lagos on Monday.

Dangote stated that the delay was due to minor setbacks, leading to the shift from the originally proposed June to mid-July. The refinery is now expected to begin producing petrol between July 10 and 15, with supply to local marketers starting from the third week of July.

“We had a bit of a delay, but PMS will start coming out by 10 to 15 of July. We want to keep it in the tank to make sure that it settles. So by the third week of July, we’ll be able to come out to take it into the market,” Dangote said.

In the meantime, the refinery has started supplying jet fuel and diesel to domestic marketers, which has led to a reduction in the prices of these products at the pump. The facility also began exporting its first cargo of jet fuel to Europe. According to data from S&P Global Commodities at Sea, the first shipment, loaded onto the vessel “Doric Breeze,” departed the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos on May 27th and is en route to Rotterdam, Netherlands.