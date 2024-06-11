Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery Postpones Petrol Production to Mid-July

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Dangote Refinery, Africa’s largest oil refinery, has rescheduled the start of premium motor spirit (PMS) production, commonly known as petrol, from June to mid-July. Aliko Dangote, the President and CEO of the refinery, confirmed the new production date at the $20 billion facility in Lagos on Monday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Dangote stated that the delay was due to minor setbacks, leading to the shift from the originally proposed June to mid-July. The refinery is now expected to begin producing petrol between July 10 and 15, with supply to local marketers starting from the third week of July.

“We had a bit of a delay, but PMS will start coming out by 10 to 15 of July. We want to keep it in the tank to make sure that it settles. So by the third week of July, we’ll be able to come out to take it into the market,” Dangote said.

In the meantime, the refinery has started supplying jet fuel and diesel to domestic marketers, which has led to a reduction in the prices of these products at the pump. The facility also began exporting its first cargo of jet fuel to Europe. According to data from S&P Global Commodities at Sea, the first shipment, loaded onto the vessel “Doric Breeze,” departed the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos on May 27th and is en route to Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
US Southern Baptist Church considers ban on women pastors
Next article
Tolaram to Acquire Diageo’s 58% Stake in Guinness Nigeria, Launch Mandatory Takeover Offer
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

I don’t see anything wrong with Yul Edochie taking a second wife – Actress Yvonne Jegede

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede defends her...

Fitch Revises Fidelity Bank’s Long-Term Outlook to Positive, Affirms Rating at ‘B-‘

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Fidelity Bank...

Tolaram to Acquire Diageo’s 58% Stake in Guinness Nigeria, Launch Mandatory Takeover Offer

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
Tolaram will acquire Diageo’s 58.02 percent shareholding in Guinness...

US Southern Baptist Church considers ban on women pastors

Naija247news Naija247news -
First Baptist Church of Alexandria Faces Possible Expulsion from...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

I don’t see anything wrong with Yul Edochie taking a second wife – Actress Yvonne Jegede

Lifestyle News 0
June 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede defends her...

Fitch Revises Fidelity Bank’s Long-Term Outlook to Positive, Affirms Rating at ‘B-‘

Banks & Finance 0
Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Fidelity Bank...

Tolaram to Acquire Diageo’s 58% Stake in Guinness Nigeria, Launch Mandatory Takeover Offer

Quoted Companies 0
Tolaram will acquire Diageo’s 58.02 percent shareholding in Guinness...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

I don’t see anything wrong with Yul Edochie taking a second...

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0