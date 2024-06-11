Nigeria Targets Two Million Metric Tonnes in Domestic Sugar Production by 2032, Promising Economic Boost

June 11, 2024 – Kamar Bakrin, the executive secretary/CEO of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), outlined ambitious plans to ramp up Nigeria’s sugar production to two million metric tonnes by 2032 under the second phase of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP II). In an interview with the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN), Bakrin emphasized that achieving self-sufficiency in sugar production was paramount for the council, aiming to catalyze economic growth and create substantial employment opportunities across the nation.

The NSDC’s strategy includes aggressive expansion initiatives among major sugar operators, expected to generate thousands of high-quality jobs ranging from factory roles to farm positions. Bakrin highlighted the ongoing infrastructural developments within sugar-producing estates, such as laying irrigation pipes and expanding factory capacities, which are set to stimulate economic activities and benefit local communities.

“We are talking about sustainable factory jobs and seasonal farm jobs, amounting to thousands of employment opportunities. This expansion drive will significantly impact the economy,” Bakrin affirmed.

Under the new mandate, the NSDC has identified 14 greenfield sites across Nigeria’s sugarcane belt, ranging from 6,000 to 18,000 hectares, for potential cultivation. These sites are currently under evaluation to determine their viability for sugar production, representing a strategic move to enhance national output and reduce dependency on imports.

Moreover, Bakrin stressed the council’s commitment to community development through regulatory interventions, ensuring that sugar operators allocate resources for local infrastructure projects like roads, schools, and clinics. This approach aims to mitigate community hostilities historically associated with the industry, fostering greater acceptance and involvement among local populations.

“We have engaged with governors of host states to create an enabling environment for investors. Fruitful discussions have led to commitments from state leaders, translating into tangible support for our initiatives,” Bakrin added.

The NSDC’s comprehensive approach under the NSMP II underscores Nigeria’s determination to bolster its sugar sector, projecting substantial economic benefits and reinforcing its position as a key player in global sugar production markets.