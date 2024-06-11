Nigeria Stock Market Rises By 0.58%

June 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange on Monday closed on a positive note, driven by 9.98% growth in the share prices of Total Energy and other stock on the green table.

The All Share Index rose by 0.58% to close at 99,793.71 points from the previous close of 99,221.14 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.58% to close at N56.452 trillion from the previous close of N56.128 trillion, thereby gaining N324 billion.

An aggregate of 963.5 million units of shares were traded in 8,657 deals, valued at N13.50 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 30 equities appreciated in their share prices against 10 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Flour Mills of Nigeria led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N41.80 from the previous close of N38.00.

Total Energy and ACCESSCORP among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.98% and 9.86% respectively.

Percentage Losers

ETRANZACT led other price decliners as it shed 9.90% of its share price to close at N4.55 from the previous close of N5.05.

DAAR COMMUNICATION and Champion Breweries among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.52% and 6.67% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 605 million units of its shares in 417 deals, valued at about N6 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 93 million units of its shares in 1,032 deals, valued at N1.7 billion.

UBA traded about 58.7 million units of its shares in 670 deals, valued at about N1.26 billion.(www.naija247news.com).