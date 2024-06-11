Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigeria Stock Market Rises By 0.58%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 11, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange on Monday closed on a positive note, driven by 9.98% growth in the share prices of Total Energy and other stock on the green table.

The All Share Index rose by 0.58% to close at 99,793.71 points from the previous close of 99,221.14 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.58% to close at N56.452 trillion from the previous close of N56.128 trillion, thereby gaining N324 billion.

An aggregate of 963.5 million units of shares were traded in 8,657 deals, valued at N13.50 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 30 equities appreciated in their share prices against 10 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Flour Mills of Nigeria led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N41.80 from the previous close of N38.00.

Total Energy and ACCESSCORP among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.98% and 9.86% respectively.

Percentage Losers

ETRANZACT led other price decliners as it shed 9.90% of its share price to close at N4.55 from the previous close of N5.05.

DAAR COMMUNICATION and Champion Breweries among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.52% and 6.67% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 605 million units of its shares in 417 deals, valued at about N6 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 93 million units of its shares in 1,032 deals, valued at N1.7 billion.

UBA traded about 58.7 million units of its shares in 670 deals, valued at about N1.26 billion.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
BRICS Working On A Platform for Transactions in National Currencies, Says Russia’s Lavrov
Next article
FG declares June 12 Public Holiday
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Your bank deposits are safe, CBN reassures Nigerians

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

NDDC presents N1.911trn as 2024 budget

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has...

FG declares June 12 Public Holiday

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has declared Wednesday,...

BRICS Working On A Platform for Transactions in National Currencies, Says Russia’s Lavrov

Naija247news Naija247news -
BRICS is emphasizing the establishment of a platform enabling...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Your bank deposits are safe, CBN reassures Nigerians

Economy 0
June 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

NDDC presents N1.911trn as 2024 budget

Nigeria 0
June 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has...

FG declares June 12 Public Holiday

Nigeria 0
June 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has declared Wednesday,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Your bank deposits are safe, CBN reassures Nigerians

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0