Nigeria Secure $17 Million in Funding from UK’s Manufacturing Africa Programme

The United Kingdom’s Manufacturing Africa programme has played a pivotal role in driving investment into Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, with a total of $85 million attracted since 2020. This revelation was made by Deputy British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Jonny Baxter, during a ceremony announcing the funding of three Nigerian-based clean energy companies to expand renewable energy access in the country.

Manufacturing Africa, an initiative of the UK government through its Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), aims to bolster the sustainable growth of the manufacturing sector in Africa. It seeks to attract £1.2 billion of foreign direct investment into the sector between 2019 and 2026.

Baxter highlighted that the Manufacturing Africa programme has supported 31 Nigerian companies across various sectors, including agro-processing, industrial parks, pharmaceuticals, vehicle manufacturing, e-mobility, and renewable energy. The programme’s advisory services have facilitated financial analysis, modelling, commercial diligence analysis, and strategic business planning for these companies.

The recent funding announcement focuses on three clean energy companies – Arnergy, Koolboks, and BURN Manufacturing – which collectively secured $17 million in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). These investments are poised to significantly expand access to renewable energy solutions in Nigeria, reduce carbon emissions, create 1,100 jobs, and support thousands of livelihoods. The statement hailed these companies as sustainability trailblazers, driving positive impact in both economic and environmental spheres.

Baxter emphasized that such initiatives align with Nigeria’s commitment to fostering private-sector led economic growth. The funding provided by the Manufacturing Africa programme underscores the UK’s ongoing support for Nigeria’s industrial development and efforts to promote sustainable energy solutions.