NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira appreciates to N1,483/$1 at Official Market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 11, 2024.

The Naira marginally appreciated against the US Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEX) on Monday, June 10 by 37 Kobo or 0.02 per cent to close at N1,483.62/$1 compared with last Friday’s N1,483.99/$1.

However, the value of forex trades in the spot market yesterday declined by 39.9 per cent or $107.58 million to $161.89 million from the $268.17 million recorded in the previous session, according to data from FMDQ Securities Exchange.

The Nigerian Naira also gained N5 against the US Dollar in the parallel market on Monday to quote at N1,480/$1 compared with the preceding trading day’s rate of N1,485/$1.

Also, the local currency improved its value against the Pound Sterling in the official market by N57.47 to sell at N1,842.45/£1 compared with the preceding session’s N1,899.92/£1 and against the Euro, it scaled up by N49.94 to quote at N1,567.67/€1 versus N1,617.61/€1.(www.naija247news.com).

