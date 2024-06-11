Menu
Modi’s 3rd term presidency will focus on resolving Border Issues with China India’s FM Jaishankar

By: Naija247news

Date:

New Delhi, June 11, 2024 – India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who commenced his second term on Tuesday, announced that resolving border disputes with China and Pakistan will be a primary focus for the country. Despite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failing to secure a majority in the recent parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar retained their positions within the BJP-led coalition government.

Jaishankar emphasized the importance of continuity in India’s foreign policy amidst political changes. “In any country and especially in a democracy, it is a very big deal for a government to get elected three times in a row. So the world will definitely feel that today there is a lot of political stability in India,” he stated.

The minister highlighted that addressing border issues with Beijing and working with Islamabad to resolve long-standing cross-border terrorism issues are key priorities.

Jaishankar also outlined India’s strategic roadmap to secure a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. He noted that India’s influence is growing globally, particularly as a reliable ally for the Global South. Citing the country’s successful advocacy for African Union membership during its G20 presidency, he expressed confidence that under Modi’s leadership, India’s global stature will continue to rise.

On Monday, Jaishankar met with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to discuss bilateral relations and regional cooperation. These leaders attended Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, while dignitaries from China and Pakistan were notably absent but did send congratulatory messages via social media.

Jaishankar reiterated India’s ambition to be recognized as ‘Vishwa Bandhu’ (friend of the whole world) amidst global conflicts, referencing the ongoing Ukraine crisis and tensions in the Middle East.

India’s hosting of the G20 summit last year, where it achieved consensus on the Delhi Declaration without mentioning Russia in relation to the Ukraine conflict, exemplifies its balancing act in maintaining ties with traditional allies like Russia and Iran while forging new partnerships with Western countries. Analysts note that India’s foreign policy has become more assertive under Modi, reflecting its status as an economic powerhouse with the world’s fifth-largest economy and as the third-largest oil and biggest arms importer.

