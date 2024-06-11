Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Africa

Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima Killed in Plane Crash

By: Naija247news

Date:

Rescue teams in Malawi have located the wreckage of a military plane carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima, confirming that there were no survivors. The aircraft was found on Tuesday in a mountainous area in the north of the country, a day after it went missing amidst adverse weather conditions.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Lazarus Chakwera announced in a televised address that none of the 10 individuals aboard the plane, including the 51-year-old Chilima, survived after it crashed into a forest. The passengers included seven civilians, including a former first lady, and three military crew members.

The flight departed from the capital, Lilongwe, on Monday but failed to arrive at Mzuzu International Airport, approximately 370km (230 miles) to the north, as scheduled, 45 minutes later.

President Chakwera expressed deep sorrow, stating, “I’m deeply saddened. I’m sorry to inform you all that it has turned out to be a terrible tragedy. The search and rescue team has found the aircraft near a hill … they have found it completely destroyed with no survivors.”

Chilima, in his second term as vice president, had switched his support from President Chakwera’s rival to join forces for the 2020 election. He was viewed as a potential candidate in the upcoming presidential election despite facing legal issues in 2022 related to bribery allegations tied to police and armed forces supply contracts. The charges were dropped last month after a court discontinued the case, with Chilima maintaining his innocence. Critics have questioned the government’s commitment to anti-corruption efforts in light of this development.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ayra Starr makes history as first Nigerian female artist on Billboard 200
Next article
Singapore-headquartered Tolaram Acquires 58.02% Stake in Guinness Nigeria
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Kidnapped Kaduna Catholic priest regains freedom

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Reverend Father Gabriel Ukeh has regained...

Singapore-headquartered Tolaram Acquires 58.02% Stake in Guinness Nigeria

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
In a strategic move, Tolaram has finalized an agreement...

Ayra Starr makes history as first Nigerian female artist on Billboard 200

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ayra Starr has made history as...

Nigeria Expands Oil Blocks for 2024 Licensing Round

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Nigeria's oil and gas sector is poised for growth...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kidnapped Kaduna Catholic priest regains freedom

Security News 0
June 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Reverend Father Gabriel Ukeh has regained...

Singapore-headquartered Tolaram Acquires 58.02% Stake in Guinness Nigeria

Banks & Finance 0
In a strategic move, Tolaram has finalized an agreement...

Ayra Starr makes history as first Nigerian female artist on Billboard 200

Lifestyle News 0
June 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ayra Starr has made history as...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Kidnapped Kaduna Catholic priest regains freedom

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0