Lifestyle News

I don’t see anything wrong with Yul Edochie taking a second wife – Actress Yvonne Jegede

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede defends her colleague, Yul Edochie over criticism trailing his second marriage to a new wife.

It is worth noting that Yul took a second wife, a colleague from the movie industry, Judy Austin despite his marriage to May Edochie.

During an interview on The Honest Bunch podcast, Yvonne argued that Yul hasn’t done anything wrong, pointing out that many of his critics come from polygamous families themselves.

She questioned why people condemned Yul but praised Regina Daniels, who is also in a polygamous marriage.

Yvonne noted the irony that people often use Regina as a role model and express a desire to be in her position.

“You see this Yul Edochie ehnnn, 99% of people abusing him are from second wives, third wives, fourth wives ahd fifth wives. Sometimes wife that the family doesn’t know about.

“Let us stop being silly on the internet. I don’t see anything he has done wrong. I no dem go tear me to pieces when this interview gets uploaded.

“Why are you guys cursing him and making Regina Daniels your prayer point, only she fit advice you for marriage”.(www.naija247news.com).

Fitch Revises Fidelity Bank’s Long-Term Outlook to Positive, Affirms Rating at ‘B-‘
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

