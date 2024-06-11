Hunter Biden Convicted on Three Felony Charges in Federal Gun Case

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Hunter Biden was convicted on Tuesday of all three felony charges related to a 2018 revolver purchase, where prosecutors argued he lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by stating he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

The 54-year-old son of President Joe Biden showed little emotion as the verdict was read after just three hours of jury deliberation over two days in Wilmington, Delaware. He hugged his attorneys, smiled wanly, and kissed his wife, Melissa, before leaving the courtroom.

President Biden, in a statement issued shortly after the verdict, expressed his acceptance of the outcome and commitment to respecting the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal.

### Key Points of Hunter Biden’s Conviction

**Conviction Details:**

Jurors found Hunter Biden guilty of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, falsely claiming he was not a drug user on the application, and illegally possessing the gun for 11 days.

**Key Witnesses:**

Hunter Biden’s ex-wife and a former girlfriend testified about discovering his crack pipes and other drug paraphernalia.

**Sentencing:**

Hunter Biden faces up to 25 years in prison when sentenced by U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika. However, as a first-time offender, he is unlikely to receive the maximum sentence. The sentencing date has not yet been set.

**Legal Response:**

Defense attorney Abbe Lowell stated they would “vigorously pursue all legal challenges available.” Hunter Biden expressed disappointment in the outcome but gratitude for the support of family and friends.

**Presidential Statement:**

President Biden stated he and the First Lady are proud of their son, who claims to have been sober since 2019, and will continue to support him with “love and support.”

**Political Context:**

This conviction comes weeks after former President Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 felony charges related to a 2016 campaign hush money payment. While the cases differ significantly, both have argued they were victimized by the political climate.

### Impact and Future Actions

Hunter Biden’s legal troubles are not over. He faces a September trial in California on charges of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes. Congressional Republicans have also indicated they will continue their stalled impeachment efforts against President Biden, despite no accusations or charges against him.

Last year, Hunter Biden appeared set to avoid trial under a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses and avoid prosecution in the gun case if he remained out of trouble for two years. This deal collapsed when Judge Noreika, a Trump nominee, questioned the agreement’s unusual aspects, and the lawyers could not resolve the matter.

Hunter Biden has argued that his prosecution was a result of the Justice Department bowing to Republican pressure, who claimed he was receiving special treatment.