Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Hamas supports UN resolution for Gaza ceasefire

By: Naija247news

Date:

Hamas has agreed to a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, the Palestinian militant group said on Monday evening.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Council approved the US-backed resolution with 14 votes in favor and Russia abstaining. Washington had finalized the text of the draft on Sunday.

“Hamas welcomes what is included in the Security Council resolution that affirmed the permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the complete withdrawal, the prisoners’ exchange, the reconstruction, the return of the displaced to their areas of residence, the rejection of any demographic change or reduction in the area of the Gaza Strip, and the delivery of needed aid to our people in the Strip,” the group said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

Hamas also said it would be willing to take part in indirect negotiations with Israel over implementing  the principles “that are consistent with the demands of our people and resistance.”

According to the White House, Israel has already accepted the ceasefire proposal. US President Joe Biden has claimed that the three-phase plan was an Israeli idea to begin with.

The UN resolution calls on both sides “to fully implement its terms without delay and without condition.”

Phase one of the proposal entails a six-week “pause” in the fighting, during which Israel and Hamas should open negotiations. If the talks continue past the six-week mark, the ceasefire will hold as long as the talks are ongoing, the resolution said.

Israel is supposed to withdraw from populated areas in Gaza and free some Palestinian prisoners in exchange for some hostages in Hamas captivity.

Phase two would see the return of all the remaining living hostages, while phase three would involve turning over the bodies of dead captives and a US-led “major reconstruction plan” for the Palestinian enclave.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Benin’s Cheetahs Stun Nigeria’s Super Eagles with 2-1 Victory in World Cup Qualifier
Next article
BRICS Working On A Platform for Transactions in National Currencies, Says Russia’s Lavrov
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

BRICS Working On A Platform for Transactions in National Currencies, Says Russia’s Lavrov

Naija247news Naija247news -
BRICS is emphasizing the establishment of a platform enabling...

Benin’s Cheetahs Stun Nigeria’s Super Eagles with 2-1 Victory in World Cup Qualifier

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
  In a surprising turn of events, the Cheetahs of...

Nigeria’s SunTrust Bank Reports N1.5 Billion Profit Before Tax for 2023

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited has reported a Profit Before...

Nigeria’s SEC Approves First Naira-Denominated Private Debt Fund

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

BRICS Working On A Platform for Transactions in National Currencies, Says Russia’s Lavrov

Members 0
BRICS is emphasizing the establishment of a platform enabling...

Benin’s Cheetahs Stun Nigeria’s Super Eagles with 2-1 Victory in World Cup Qualifier

Flying Eagles 0
  In a surprising turn of events, the Cheetahs of...

Nigeria’s SunTrust Bank Reports N1.5 Billion Profit Before Tax for 2023

Banks & Finance 0
SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited has reported a Profit Before...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

BRICS Working On A Platform for Transactions in National Currencies, Says...

Naija247news - 0