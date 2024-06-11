Fitch Revises Fidelity Bank’s Long-Term Outlook to Positive, Affirms Rating at ‘B-‘

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Fidelity Bank PLC’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Positive from Stable, while affirming the rating at ‘B-’. Additionally, Fitch affirmed Fidelity Bank’s National Long-Term Rating at ‘A(nga)’ with a Stable Outlook.

In a statement released on Friday, Fitch highlighted that the outlook revision reflects expectations of strengthened capitalisation for Fidelity Bank in the near term due to core capital issuances. These issuances aim to meet the new paid-in capital requirement of N500 billion for banks with an international licence, effective by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Fitch stated, “Fidelity’s IDRs are driven by its standalone creditworthiness, as expressed by its Viability Rating (VR) of ‘b-’. The VR balances the concentration of operations in Nigeria’s challenging operating environment, very high credit concentration, and high Stage 2 loans against a growing franchise, sound profitability metrics, good capital buffers, and reasonable foreign-currency (FC) liquidity coverage.”

The statement also noted, “Fidelity’s National Ratings are driven by its standalone creditworthiness. They balance a growing franchise and good capital buffers against weaker profitability compared to higher-rated peers.”

Fitch identified Fidelity as Nigeria’s sixth-largest bank, accounting for 5% of domestic banking system assets at the end of 2023. The agency acknowledged the bank’s strong balance-sheet growth in recent years, which has increased its market share, though it remains below that of the five largest banking groups.

On potential factors for negative rating actions or downgrades, Fitch stated, “A sovereign downgrade could result in a downgrade of Fidelity’s VR and Long-Term IDR if Fitch believes that the direct and indirect effects of a sovereign default would likely have a sufficiently large impact on capitalisation and foreign-currency liquidity to undermine the bank’s viability.

However, this is unlikely considering the Positive Outlook on Nigeria’s Long-Term IDRs.”