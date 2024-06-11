Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

Fitch Revises Fidelity Bank’s Long-Term Outlook to Positive, Affirms Rating at ‘B-‘

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Fidelity Bank PLC’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Positive from Stable, while affirming the rating at ‘B-’. Additionally, Fitch affirmed Fidelity Bank’s National Long-Term Rating at ‘A(nga)’ with a Stable Outlook.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement released on Friday, Fitch highlighted that the outlook revision reflects expectations of strengthened capitalisation for Fidelity Bank in the near term due to core capital issuances. These issuances aim to meet the new paid-in capital requirement of N500 billion for banks with an international licence, effective by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Fitch stated, “Fidelity’s IDRs are driven by its standalone creditworthiness, as expressed by its Viability Rating (VR) of ‘b-’. The VR balances the concentration of operations in Nigeria’s challenging operating environment, very high credit concentration, and high Stage 2 loans against a growing franchise, sound profitability metrics, good capital buffers, and reasonable foreign-currency (FC) liquidity coverage.”

The statement also noted, “Fidelity’s National Ratings are driven by its standalone creditworthiness. They balance a growing franchise and good capital buffers against weaker profitability compared to higher-rated peers.”

Fitch identified Fidelity as Nigeria’s sixth-largest bank, accounting for 5% of domestic banking system assets at the end of 2023. The agency acknowledged the bank’s strong balance-sheet growth in recent years, which has increased its market share, though it remains below that of the five largest banking groups.

On potential factors for negative rating actions or downgrades, Fitch stated, “A sovereign downgrade could result in a downgrade of Fidelity’s VR and Long-Term IDR if Fitch believes that the direct and indirect effects of a sovereign default would likely have a sufficiently large impact on capitalisation and foreign-currency liquidity to undermine the bank’s viability.

However, this is unlikely considering the Positive Outlook on Nigeria’s Long-Term IDRs.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tolaram to Acquire Diageo’s 58% Stake in Guinness Nigeria, Launch Mandatory Takeover Offer
Next article
I don’t see anything wrong with Yul Edochie taking a second wife – Actress Yvonne Jegede
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

I don’t see anything wrong with Yul Edochie taking a second wife – Actress Yvonne Jegede

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede defends her...

Tolaram to Acquire Diageo’s 58% Stake in Guinness Nigeria, Launch Mandatory Takeover Offer

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
Tolaram will acquire Diageo’s 58.02 percent shareholding in Guinness...

Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery Postpones Petrol Production to Mid-July

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Dangote Refinery, Africa’s largest oil refinery, has rescheduled the...

US Southern Baptist Church considers ban on women pastors

Naija247news Naija247news -
First Baptist Church of Alexandria Faces Possible Expulsion from...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

I don’t see anything wrong with Yul Edochie taking a second wife – Actress Yvonne Jegede

Lifestyle News 0
June 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede defends her...

Tolaram to Acquire Diageo’s 58% Stake in Guinness Nigeria, Launch Mandatory Takeover Offer

Quoted Companies 0
Tolaram will acquire Diageo’s 58.02 percent shareholding in Guinness...

Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery Postpones Petrol Production to Mid-July

News Analysis 0
Dangote Refinery, Africa’s largest oil refinery, has rescheduled the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

I don’t see anything wrong with Yul Edochie taking a second...

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0