Nigeria

FG repairs vandalized items at 2nd Niger bridge

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Works, has reportedly refixed the vandalised railings and expansion joints used to absorb the thermal expansions at the Second Niger Bridge.

Mr Uchenna Orji, the Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, disclosed this to jnewsmen in Onitsha on Monday, noting hat the vandalised sections of the bridge were refixed on Sunday.

According to him the Federal Miinistry of works is working with the police and other security agencies to beef up security and stop vandalism on the bridge and to save the super structure from further damage.

He said that tough and decisive measures were being adopted by the ministry to curb further incidents of vandalism and theft of facilities on the bridge and other public infrastructure nationwide.

According to him, beautiful bounties have been placed on perpetrators and collaborators, even as the minister enjoined all road users, residents and authorities within the 1.6km concrete box to help guard the second Niger bridge.

“The two secondary bridges of 21.7m each on Amakon village road, the cverleaf interchange at Onitsha-Owerri road and the approach roads between Asaba, Delta State and Onitsha, Anambra residents should help keep watch against persons who vandalize the bride,” he urged.

“Any attempt to vandalise or tamper with the road infrastructure facilities on the project, they should be arresedt or report such persons to the nearest police station or call our hotlines – 08030986263(SA Media), 08033389700 (Controller of Works FMW Anambra State), 08067736638.

“(Controller of Works, FMW Delta State) or 08037056860 (Director Highways, Bridges and Design FMW).

“The Federal Ministry of Works shall promptly and handsomely reward any person or group who nabs or gives useful information on the identity of perpetrators of vandalism of facilities on the second Niger iger bridge”, he said.

He added that the Minister reiterates the commitment of the current administration in changing the road infrastructure narrative of Nigeria.

He said the ministry would not tolerate any vandalism on public infrastructure, adding that security measures had been put in place on the bridge to allow for quick response to incidents of vandalism.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
