Nigeria

FG declares June 12 Public Holiday

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, June 12 as a Public Holiday to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerians on the occasion.

The minister in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry and released on Tuesday, Dr Aishetu Gogo Ndayako said; “As we mark another Democracy day in the history of our dear country, let us all reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains a united, secured, peaceful and indivisible entity”.

He urged Nigerians to remain steadfast on the tenets of democratic governance.

Hon. Tunji-Ojo reiterated that President Bola Tinubu is committed to positive reforms to revive the nation’s economy and enhance security.

The Minister also called on Nigerians and friends of Nigeria to appreciate the progress that has been made, and look forward to a better future for Nigeria’s Democracy.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
