Dr. Goodluck Jonathan Highlights 25 Years of Nigerian Democracy at 2024 Democracy Day Lecture

Abuja, June 10, 2024** – Former Nigerian President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan delivered a significant speech at the 2024 Democracy Day Anniversary Public Lecture in Abuja, marking 25 years of uninterrupted democracy in the country.

Dr. Jonathan praised General Abdulsalami Abubakar for his role in transitioning Nigeria from military rule to democratic governance in 1999. He also honored Chief MKO Abiola and the G18 group for their advocacy in restoring democracy.

Reflecting on the achievements of the past 25 years, Jonathan noted Nigeria’s progress in economic growth, infrastructure, and peaceful political transitions. However, he acknowledged ongoing challenges, including insecurity, social inequality, unemployment, and electoral disputes.

Jonathan called for unity, patriotic service, and exemplary leadership to ensure the benefits of democracy reach all citizens. He emphasized the importance of listening to the voices of the people and reflecting current realities in governance.

Looking to the future, Jonathan described democracy as an ongoing journey requiring continuous effort to deepen democratic roots and ensure inclusivity. He urged for innovative solutions to political exclusion and a move away from zero-sum politics to promote unity and tolerance.

In conclusion, Jonathan envisioned a Nigeria with strong democratic institutions and social cohesion, aiming for a centenary celebration of uninterrupted democratic governance.